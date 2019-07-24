Catholic Charities set to receive grant to fight hunger

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Feeding Indiana's Hungry estimates one in seven Hoosiers are not sure where they will get their next meal.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities will receive almost $14,000 in the fight against hunger.
It is one of 11 organizations splitting $300,000 in state funding.
Last year, food banks like Catholic Charities distributed 78 million pounds of food and items.
