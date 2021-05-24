Catholic Charities set to host Rubber Duck Regatta and Quick Quack Race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities of Terre Haute is gearing up for this year's Rubber Duck Regatta.

Organizers officially started the fundraiser on Monday. You can buy a rubber duck and send it down the Wabash River.

On July 4, thousands will race to the finish line. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

The Regatta will raise money to combat homelessness and hunger in the Wabash Valley.

One duck will cost you $5. You can buy them online here.

The Quick Quack 5K

Catholic Charities will add a race to the mix this year. Runners can lace up their shoes for either a 5K or 15K.

It will be a timed trail race at Hawthorne Park.

The Quick Quack Race will be Saturday, June 19, at 8 am.

To register for the race, click here.