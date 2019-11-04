Catholic Charities partners with a local store to help feed people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities in Terre Haute has teamed up with the Gordon Food Service store.
Together they are working to provide for people in need.
Now, through November 30, your purchases can help with that goal. All you have to do is round up your receipt.
Organizers say every little bit helps when it comes to families in need.
