Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Catholic Charities partners with a local store to help feed people in need

Catholic Charities in Terre Haute has teamed up with the Gordon Food Service store.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities in Terre Haute has teamed up with the Gordon Food Service store.

Together they are working to provide for people in need.

Now, through November 30, your purchases can help with that goal. All you have to do is round up your receipt.

Organizers say every little bit helps when it comes to families in need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Monday Night Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'No child should ever have to struggle to find a family,' child advocates remind people the importan

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities partners with a local store to help feed people in need

Image

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 presents check to St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen

Image

Indiana's governor announces support for Terre Haute mayoral candidate

Image

Early voting in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with two prison inmates while workin

Image

Duct tape, forced to sleep outside: Court docs reveal more about child neglect allegations involving

Image

Indianapolis Motor Speedway sold

Image

BMV voting extension

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted