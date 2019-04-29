Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local food bank has received a major boost to help the community's needs.

Catholic Charities has opened a new food bank in Terre Haute.

On Monday, there was a ribbon cutting for the new facility.

It will allow the organization to store and distribute more food than the previous one.

It was possible through the 'Closing the Meal Gap' campaign.

Catholic Charities is available to anyone who needs help.

If you need help, click here.