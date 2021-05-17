Catholic Charities needs your help collecting money in their 'Day of Giving'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizations have been hit hard over the last year. On Tuesday, one of those organizations needs your help.

Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will kick off a fundraiser called 'A Day of Giving.'

The organization received a challenge grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

Organizers say for every dollar collected by Catholic Charities, the grant will match it with $2.

Catholic Charities told us they need you to step up and help.

There are three ways you can give for the Day of Giving.

You can give online here. You stop into Federal Coffee and Fine Foods, and you can go to the Soup Kitchen at Catholic Charities to donate in person from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm.