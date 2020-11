TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities of Terre Haute is seeing an uptick of need this year. That's why Orange Friday is so important.

It's a fundraising and donation event to fight hunger.

On Friday, organizers accepted food donations at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute.

The pandemic is making it harder for those who already struggled to feed their families.

You can donate to Catholic Charities at this link.