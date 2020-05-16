Catholic Charities helps families in need with grocery distribution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local families got some needed help this weekend.

That's through the Catholic Charities Bread and Produce Market Distribution.

It happens every month.

Families got to pick up their boxes of food from the drive through pantry.

Organizers said the line to pick up groceries was longer Saturday than it was the last few months.

They said they expect this is in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, and financial difficulties many people have been facing.

"Individuals are definitely feeling the crunch of their personal finances, so they are having more and more trouble just trying to meet the basic needs of their own household," Jennifer Buell.

The distribution happens on the third Saturday of each month.