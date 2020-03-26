Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Catholic Charities Mobile Pantry program set up a drive-thru program at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Thursday.

People were able to go through the line and get canned goods along with medical and hygiene items.

We spoke with John Etling, the director of Catholic Charities for Terre Haute. He said they are just trying to get some items to people they know need the help.

"There's a lot of families that are struggling anyway and now you throw this on top of it...it's almost a double whammy. It's pretty tough to fight off an infection if you don't have good nutrition," Etling said.

He said they will try to have a mobile food pantry for the next several weeks. He told us they are looking to do one at West Vigo High School next.