Catholic Charities holds its annual 'Sock and Underwear Drive,' here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can celebrate Christmas in July by supporting Wabash Valley families.

Catholic Charities is hosting its annual 'Sock and Underwear Drive.' The donations it receives go to the Christmas Store.

That's a place where families can pick out items and gifts they need around the holidays.

You can find the donation barrels in neighborhood churches across the Wabash Valley right now. You can also support the cause by donating money.

All you need to do is visit the Catholic Charities website.