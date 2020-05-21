Clear

Catholic Charities holds food distribution event

Feeding America says the pandemic could bring the food insecurity rate to 20 percent in west-central Indiana.

Posted: May 21, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 38 million people are living in poverty in the U.S. That's according to FeedingAmerica.org.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes this statistic worse.

Feeding America says the pandemic could bring the food insecurity rate to 20 percent in west-central Indiana.

That's why Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is working to provide relief. Members gave away food to families in need on Thursday.

The distribution took place at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Organizers say they're just trying to do their part during a trying time.

"That's one last thing that you need to spend your money on then if you can pick up some extra food. Then you've got money to be able to pay your utilities or pay your rent and the other necessities of life," Jennifer Buell from Catholic Charities said.

To keep people safe, officials asked people to remain in their vehicles as they handed out food.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29274

Reported Deaths: 1864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8656505
Lake3024149
Cass15646
Allen110665
Hendricks106061
Hamilton105491
St. Joseph105431
Johnson102999
Elkhart77726
Madison56857
Bartholomew44831
Clark43837
Porter42115
LaPorte36516
Jackson3381
Howard33117
Tippecanoe3313
Floyd30638
Hancock30326
Shelby30220
Delaware29724
Boone26334
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2252
Decatur22031
Montgomery19114
White1887
Harrison17519
Grant16820
Clinton1631
Greene16221
Dubois1622
Dearborn15821
Noble15520
Warrick15426
Monroe15410
Lawrence14021
Henry1394
Miami1321
Putnam1266
Vigo1267
Orange12219
Jennings1214
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott1013
Carroll812
Daviess7115
Newton719
Steuben712
Wabash712
Wayne635
Kosciusko601
LaGrange562
Washington521
Marshall501
Jasper481
Fulton471
Fayette434
Rush422
Jefferson411
Pulaski380
Clay331
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan291
Starke283
Whitley282
Owen281
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Tipton211
Wells200
Perry200
Huntington202
Switzerland180
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Spencer131
Warren121
Gibson110
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0148

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 100418

Reported Deaths: 4525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook662133074
Lake6905231
DuPage6308326
Kane4813136
Will4694247
Winnebago161540
McHenry125566
St. Clair85869
Kankakee70336
Kendall61019
Rock Island60021
Madison50246
Champaign4727
Boone32414
Sangamon31925
DeKalb2763
Randolph2463
McLean1916
Jackson18710
Macon17617
Ogle1742
Clinton16716
Peoria1676
Stephenson1611
LaSalle1308
Whiteside12810
Union1245
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Knox900
Monroe9011
Out of IL891
Coles887
Grundy832
Lee751
McDonough734
Unassigned730
Cass670
Tazewell653
Henry640
Williamson551
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams431
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan341
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston281
Douglas260
Jo Daviess220
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll132
Mercer130
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Piatt80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Patchy Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rainbow Beach remains closed due to COVID-19

Image

Indiana Campgrounds Prepare to Reopen

Image

Local café offers outdoor seating

Image

City Code Enforcement worker suffers minor injuries after Terre Haute crash

Image

Marshall businesses gearing up for re-opening on May 29th

Image

Community honors Clay County seniors

Image

Golden Corral in Terre Haute to reopen - with some changes

Image

Catholic Charities holds food distribution event

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Brazil Rotary announces changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak