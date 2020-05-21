Catholic Charities holds food distribution event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 38 million people are living in poverty in the U.S. That's according to FeedingAmerica.org.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes this statistic worse.

Feeding America says the pandemic could bring the food insecurity rate to 20 percent in west-central Indiana.

That's why Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is working to provide relief. Members gave away food to families in need on Thursday.

The distribution took place at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Organizers say they're just trying to do their part during a trying time.

"That's one last thing that you need to spend your money on then if you can pick up some extra food. Then you've got money to be able to pay your utilities or pay your rent and the other necessities of life," Jennifer Buell from Catholic Charities said.

To keep people safe, officials asked people to remain in their vehicles as they handed out food.