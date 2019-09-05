Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities strives to fight hunger in our community every single day.
A fun night for the organization will help in that mission.
On Thursday, the organization held its annual benefit.
There was a live auction and a raffle.
All of the money raised goes back to the organization to continue helping the community.
The dinner was a chance for the community to learn how they can help.
If you are interested in helping Catholic Charities, click here.
