Catholic Charities holds Quick Quack 5k and 15k

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday fundraiser helped raise money for a good cause.

Catholic Charities held the fundraiser in Hawthorn Park in Terre Haute. It was the perfect place to offer a fun track for on and off-road running.

Jennifer Buell, from Catholic Charities, tells News 10 she and the committee wanted to do something fun with the theme of ducks ahead of their Rubber Duck Regatta event in July.

"Together we kind of brainstormed, what could we do that could make it a little bit. More unique than traditional races that are out there and so that's where you get not only the 5k but the 15k," explains Buell. "We had fun prizes for the race winners and had special prizes for the best-dressed duck."

Catholic Charities helps provide essentials to those in need and doing fundraisers like the Quick Quack 5k and 15, Buell tells News 10 that it can help bring more helpful essentials to communities.