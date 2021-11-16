Catholic Charities announces details on turkey distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute organization announced its plans for an annual food distribution event ahead of Thanksgiving.

This weekend, Catholic Charities will have 300 turkey breasts to give away.

The organization will be set up at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday, November 20, from 9 AM to 11 AM.

To help with traffic, they ask that you enter on 19th Street. If you are on foot, walk-ins can go through the main entrance.

The turkey breasts and other food will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This event replaces the annual ham distribution Catholic Charities holds.