TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a partnership aimed at keeping families fed here in the Wabash Valley.
Catholic Charities and Meijer have announced a continued effort to fight hunger.
It is part of the 'Simply Give' campaign.
The program encourages customers to purchase $10 donation cards.
Those cards are converted to food-only gift cards.
Meijer then gives those cards to food banks, like Terre Haute Catholic Charities.
"It takes that burden off the customer to try and figure out what food might be the best purchase, allows them to make a simple $10 cash donation and then we can go out and provide what's most needed," Jennifer Buell, from Catholic Charities said.
The Simply Give campaign continues through June 22nd.
Match days are set for May 31st and June 14th.
Learn more about the program right here.
Related Content
- Catholic Charities and Meijer announce continued partnership
- Meijer and Catholic Charities team up to feed the hungry
- Catholic Charities continues to provide food security during shutdown
- Catholic Charities breaks ground on new building
- Catholic Charities hosts annual benefit dinner
- Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities
- Hamilton Center announces partnership with Twin Rivers
- Local fraternity makes large donation to Catholic Charities Christmas Store
- Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities
- Donation will help Catholic Charities with nearly 60,000 meals