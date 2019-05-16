Catholic Charities and Meijer announce continued partnership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a partnership aimed at keeping families fed here in the Wabash Valley.

Catholic Charities and Meijer have announced a continued effort to fight hunger.

It is part of the 'Simply Give' campaign.

The program encourages customers to purchase $10 donation cards.

Those cards are converted to food-only gift cards.

Meijer then gives those cards to food banks, like Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

"It takes that burden off the customer to try and figure out what food might be the best purchase, allows them to make a simple $10 cash donation and then we can go out and provide what's most needed," Jennifer Buell, from Catholic Charities said.

The Simply Give campaign continues through June 22nd.

Match days are set for May 31st and June 14th.

