Catholic Charities Christmas Store still in need of Donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Catholic Charities is gearing up for the holidays.

They will soon be opening the Christmas Store. The store will serve roughly 500 families this season. Clothing, personal hygiene products and household items will be available for families.

Organizers told News 10 that the following items are still needed:

• Boys Underwear 2T- 4T

• Boys Underwear Size 4

• Boys Tops 3T

• Boys Bottoms 2T & 3T

• Boys Bottoms 10-12

• Girls Underwear 2T-4T

• Infant Socks

• Toddler Socks

• Girls Tops 3T

• Girls Tops 6-8

• Women’s Bottoms Size 10 & 12

• Men’s Pants- All Size

• Towels

• Dish towels

• Dish racks

• Toasters

• Can openers

Organizers ask for all donations to be delivered by November 15 and in new condition. You can drop-off donations at the Bethany House at 1402 Locust St. or the Catholic Charities office at 1801 Poplar St.

You can also help by donating your time. Volunteers are needed to assist shoppers. Contact 812- 232- 4978 for more information.