Cat yoga is being offered again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What's more relaxing than a kitten jumping all over you?!

Climbing Café in Terre Haute is once again offering cat yoga!

The business partners with rescue cat organizations to raise awareness of pet homelessness and money for organizations caring for the animals.

20-bucks covers an hour yoga class with adoptable kittens.

Sam Morgan, Climbing Café co-owner, says, "They jump all over the people. Between yoga poses, you can throw little toys for the kittens to attack ferociously. It's just pretty dang adorable."

Morgan says he hopes to offer cat yoga classes twice a quarter so look out for those events!