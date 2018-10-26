Cat returns home after 6 years missing

INDANAPOLIS -- An Indiana man is back with his cat Julie after she ran away six years ago.
Johnathan Gulla was home from college in 2012, having been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, when he cat somehow got out of the house and never came back.
His family put up flyers around the neighborhood, but never found Julie.
Then someone across town recently found a cat and posted a picture on a website for lost and found pets.
Gulla went to the person's home and was thrilled to have found Julie.
"I picked her up … I turned her around, and these two gentlemen were looking, and I said, 'Does she have a white spot?' and they said, 'She has a white spot on her stomach!' I couldn't believe it," Gulla said.
It's still a mystery where Julie has been all these years, but all that matters is she's home now with Gulla, who is now married and cancer free.
