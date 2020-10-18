Castle in Sullivan gaining some royal attention

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan Indiana couple is royally spoiling their grandkids!

Artist Robin Overton and his wife Colleen hosted an open house for this grand castle they built for their family!

The Overtons say they created this space for the kids to play.

They say the inspiration came from a canceled trip to Scotland due to COVID-19.

They instead brought a little bit of Scotland home.

"This would be a great place to have family gatherings and stuff. It's going to have a big long table that seats like 20. God knows I got a big family. I have like 9 grandkids," said Robin Overton.

Overton says, stay tuned!

He hopes to offer more to his family and community in the future.