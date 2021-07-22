Casting your vote for the best looking cruiser

INDIANA AND ILLINOIS, (WTHI) -- State troopers are looking to compete for who has the best-looking cruiser.

The contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies as a fun way to get the community involved.

Indiana State Police submitted a photo that represents the state.

It shows a country feel has the car is placed in front of a red barn.

The winner will be given the "Best Looking Cruiser Award".

If you want to cast your vote, click on the link. (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021) You can do so now until August 3rd.