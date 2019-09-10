Casino, school corporation referendum votes open to all registered Vigo County residents in November municipal election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is right around the corner, and the municipal election in Vigo County is gaining a lot of attention.

That's as the November ballot will feature two referendums for Vigo County voters to weigh in on.

Even though it is a municipal election, officials encourage everyone in the county to get out and vote.

Any registered voter in Vigo County is eligible to vote on the two referendums.

The first referendum will help decide if a casino will come to Terre Haute and the other will involve raising property taxes to help the Vigo County School Corporation with operating costs.

Election officials say it is crucial everyone weighs in on these important topics.

"I think everyone should. It's just your civil duty. You don't want a few people making all the decisions for the whole, so the more you get out and vote the better it is," LaDonna Ingram, from the Absentee Voting Office, told us.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

If you haven't registered yet, you can click here or go to the Vigo County Courthouse.