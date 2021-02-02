Casino operator formerly known as Spectacle Jack is now Lucy Luck Gaming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Right now, the Indiana Gaming Commission is reviewing the financing for the Terre Haute casino project.

That's the final step necessary before the project can begin.

The company will now be known as Lucy Luck Gaming.

Chairman Greg Gibson says they'll continue with the Hard Rock Casino branding.

Gibson hopes to open the Terre Haute Rocksino sometime in 2022.

Groundbreaking for this project had been scheduled for last November.

Gibson told us the pandemic delayed several aspects of the project.