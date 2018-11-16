Casino night raises money for Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It takes a full house to provide services for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

That's why leaders held a special casino party night.

It took place at the Sycamore Banquet Center.

People who attended had a chance to try their hands at several cards and casino games.

All of the money raised goes back to the club.

"We try to keep the youth of the community off the streets. We offer programming for grade school age kids, mentoring, academic health, and then of course...we're also known or the athletic programs," Nate Green from the Boys and Girls Club said.

They serve around 2,000 kids in the area.