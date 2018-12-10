Clear
Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

A company is reintroducing its plan to bring a casino to Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A company is reintroducing its plan to bring a casino to Terre Haute.

On Monday, Full House Resorts announced it intended to reintroduce a proposal to move unused gambling games from its Rising Star Casino Resort to a supplemental location in Terre Haute.

The company originally proposed this plan in the 2017 legislative session. After a tie vote, the bill did not make it out of the Senate Public Policy Committee. Lawmakers were concerned the proposal favored a single casino operator.

Full House returned to the Indiana legislature this year with another proposal that would have allowed casino owners to compete for a Terre Haute location without eliminating jobs and investments in their home communities.

“We continue to invest millions of dollars in Rising Sun, but the expansion of gaming in neighboring states has ensured that many of our authorized games will never be needed in that market,” noted Daniel R. Lee, President and CEO of Full House Resorts. “Rather than close and move the Rising Star Casino Resort, we would prefer to compete for the opportunity by relocating our unused games to a new facility in Terre Haute. We believe that creates a win-win for Rising Sun, Terre Haute, and all of Indiana.”

Full House says it also intends to work with Indiana legislators to ensure a fair and competitive process.

Recently, Spectacle Entertainment bought two casinos in Gary, Indiana. Spectacle will ask Indiana General Assembly to move one of those gaming licenses somewhere else in the state.
Terre Haute is on that list of proposed sites.

Local businessman Greg Gibson is a principal investor of Spectacle Entertainment. Gibson anticipates several bills will be proposed in the upcoming legislative session that will deal with gaming.

