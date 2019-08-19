Cash strapped Shelburn Police Department turns to Bingo to raise operating money

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A small-town police department is trying an unconventional way of raising money.

Chief Deputy Marshall Billy McCombs of the Shelburn Police Department has been an officer for 26-years.

He's lived in Shelburn for the last 15.

He told us he does not remember one time that the budget has increased for police.

He says with a department of nine officers, and the only two k-9s in Sullivan County, a larger budget is desperately needed.

"We're twice through our gas budget already. I mean, the need for us is here. There's a lot of drugs going through the area. A lot of crime. At one point in time, I think we owned actually 3/4 of the jail population and that was with stops coming through Shelburn. The drugs are coming through here, they're getting to our residents and we want to stop that," McCombs said.

The Shelburn Police Department has been hosting Bingo fundraisers for about a month now.

McCombs told us it has brought in a small profit so far, but there's several items the department needs.

Early Bingo is held every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Shelburn Community Center, and then regular Bingo follows.

Door prizes, pull tabs, and 50/50 are also available.