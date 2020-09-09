Casey's partners with Feeding America to keep American kids fed

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Feeding America estimates that 18 million children will experience hunger this year.

You can help keep food on their tables.

Casey's General Stores hopes to donate 10 million meals across its 16 state footprint.

The company is a partner of Feeding America.

Here's how you can help. If you shop at Casey's, you can round up your in-store purchases.

You can also buy a four-pack of Coke for $5, with $1 of that going directly to Feeding America.

The donations will benefit 58 foodbanks, including some in our area.