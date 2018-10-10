Casey's construction site in Seelyville collapses, workers hurt

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed part of the Casey's General Store in Seelyville collapsed on Wednesday.

Crews were in the process of building the new store.

Vigo County dispatch told us rain compromised the structure, and the walls fell.

Dispatch said workers were hurt, but they were treated and expected to be okay.

We have reached out to Casey's corporate office for more information.

We will pass that along as soon as soon as we receive more information.