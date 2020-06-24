Casey, Illinois celebrates its 'Zip Code Day'

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It is 'Zip Code Day' in Casey, Illinois.

Casey's zip code is 62420, which lines up to Wednesday's date. The community found a way to celebrate virtually.

The Historical Society president asked people to send pictures of things that represent Casey.

The photos then formed into Wednesday's date, which is also the zip code.

A graphics artist put the photos together to form the picture with the date.

They've been collecting these photos for the last 10 days.

The original plan of getting everyone together in-person could not be done due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.