Casey, Illinois adds six more world's largest attractions

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The home of six of the world's largest attractions is officially growing.

Casey, Illinois held a measuring ceremony Saturday to add a few more largest attractions to the list.

Guinness World Records measured six more items for the city, and they passed!

That means they're now home to 12 of the world's largest items.

News 10 spoke to one man working to add to the world record book.

"We've all put efforts in to make these world records just to bring life back to our town, and try to spark some entrepreneurship, and it has. People have fixed up buildings and trying to redevelop parts of the downtown to where we can come up with some stores and stuff," said Jim Bolin.

Items measured include the world's largest twizzle spoon, barber shop poll, golf club, key, teeter-totter and gavel.