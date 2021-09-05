Casey Illinois Fire Department shows off their new home

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey, Illinois Fire Department finally got the chance to welcome visitors to their new home!

The construction for the new firehouse began in late 2019, and the team moved in March of 2020 right before Covid-19 really took off.

They never had a chance to showcase their new home to the community.

Saturday the station invited the public to come on over and finally check it out.

The fire department was in two different buildings prior to this expansion.

Now, all of the Casey trucks are under the same roof.

"It made it a lot better for us as far as being able to respond to fires and stuff with all of our equipment at the same time," Casey Fire Chief Jason Garver said.

The fire chief says the new station was made possible with a large donation, and many fundraisers along the way.

They look forward to continuing to serve the community in their new and improved base.