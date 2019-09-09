Cases of a deadly deer virus confirmed in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A deadly virus is impacting the deer population in the Wabash Valley.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, there have been several reports of EHD.
That's a viral disease transmitted through gnats or midges
The southern portion of the Wabash Valley has fewer suspected cases.
Daviess County has one and Knox has two.
Both Martin and Vigo Counties are looking at seven cases each, Sullivan County sits at 10 while Greene and Vermillion Counties have 16.
Those cases are all suspected.
There has been one confirmed case in both Clay and Vigo Counties and two confirmed cases in Parke.
