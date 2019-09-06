Clear

Case of Hepatitis A confirmed at Linton fast-food restaurant

Greene County health officials told News 10 an employee at Long John Silvers was infected with Hep A

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A case of hepatitis A was reported at a Linton fast-food chain.

Greene County health officials told News 10 an employee at Long John Silvers was infected with Hep A

Through the investigation, officials learned the risk of infection was very low for anyone who may have eaten at the restaurant in the last few weeks.

Indiana continues to be one of several states experiencing a Hep A outbreak.

To learn more about Hep A, click here.

