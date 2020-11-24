Case dropped against Knox County's prosecutor

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A case against Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan has been dismissed by the Indiana Supreme Court.

A complaint against Carnahan was filed by former Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking back in May of 2019. The complaint centered around an email that Carnahan had sent to Luking.

The court ruled that while the email may have been in poor, the context it was sent in was not offensive. judgment

Carnahan sent News 10 the following written statement:

"This case has gone on for about a year and a half and it stems from events that happened nearly 3 years ago. During this process I have been unable to address any of the misinformation spread in the community. I trusted in the process and that allowed me to wait patiently for this result.

I am very pleased with the ruling. I am also happy with the very thorough review of the facts and testimony contained in that ruling. The ruling shines a bright light on the truth.

There is still a potential review by the Supreme Court, so out of deference to and respect for the process I won’t make any further comment.

Hopefully with this behind us, my office can continue to work on making our community a better place."