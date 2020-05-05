Case closed: After reuniting a lost lizard with its owners, Sullivan County's Sheriff rewarded with letters and lollipops

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A little social media detective work in Sullivan County helped a lizard find its way home - and the reward? Thank you letters and suckers!

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said while he was leaving for work a few days ago he came across what he describes as the biggest lizard he has ever seen in Indiana...next to his garage.

Cottom went to work on Facebook trying to find the lizard's owner. That's when he learned it was reported as missing in Sullivan.

A few phone calls later and the sheriff helped reunite the lizard with its owners.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, and Sheriff Cottom said had two thank you letters - each one with a sucker, at his office.

Click on the photos in the gallery above to read the letters!