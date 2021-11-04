Case against former Vigo Co. schools superintendent Danny Tanoos resumes Friday - here's a refresher of the case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos resumes on Friday.

Tanoos faces three felony charges of bribery. He's accused of steering school corporation contracts to an Indianapolis business in exchange for personal favors.

Tanoos, for his part, denies the allegations.

His trial is set for February 7. Friday's hearing is listed as a pre-trial conference on the court docket. It shows the judge set the hearing after receiving correspondence from Tanoos's lawyers.

News 10's Jon Swaner will be at the hearing.

What led to Tanoos being charged?

Tanoos was charged with three counts of bribery. The State accuses him of accepting meals, tickets, and other items in exchange for influencing work with a particular vendor, Energy Systems Group.

The charges point to three specific dates: August 24, 2013 - July 11, 2014 - and August 10, 2014. The Class C felony carries a prison term of two to eight years, while each Level Five felony carries one to six years.

LINK | Probable Cause for Danny Tanoos

The affidavit in Tanoos's case points to an anonymous source.

That person met with the FBI and the State Board of Accounts in February of 2016.

The source alleged the school corporation improperly awarded contracts.

That's when the FBI launched a public corruption investigation.

In April of 2016, another source provided two bound volumes of documents supporting the original complaint that the contracts were improperly awarded. This includes 'Energy Systems Group.'

The FBI's source had access to contracts and knowledge of the contracting process of the school corporation.

That source talked about Tanoos's close partnership with ESG representative Doug Tischbein.

The source also said Tanoos controlled decisions regarding school corporation renovation projects and that the board routinely approved his choices.

The FBI raided the school corporation facilities on June 8 of 2016.

That's when agents say they collected significant digital and documentary evidence related to the school corporation's relationship with ESG.

The federal investigation revealed that Tischbein and ESG routinely provided benefits and perks to Tanoos and other school board members.

This was done so ESG could continue to get work through the school corporation.

The affidavit said Tanoos even solicited perks on his own, sometimes pairing the request with information about ESG competitors.