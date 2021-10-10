"We have amazing community support" - local organization is helping children in need with annual event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people across the Wabash Valley are doing some fall cleaning to give back to the community in a meaningful way. These donations are all going back to help local children in need.

On Saturday, Vigo County CASA hosted its third annual rummage sale. And local residents were quick to respond with donations ranging from clothes to household appliances to toys and much more!

All of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go back to children in the CASA system.

The goal is to help serve children who have been abused or neglected and give them a positive life! Organizers say the support they see from the community is very impactful.

"We have amazing community support, and when we do this, it gives us an opportunity to see all of those that support our program," Glenna Chessman, the Director of Vigo County CASA, said.

Casa's next event will be their annual "Trunk or treat," happening on Monday, October 25.

If you would like to be a part of this fun event, CASA is encouraging you to give them a call at (812) 231-5658.