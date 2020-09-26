Clear
Cars cranked up their engines in support of a local diaper bank

An event was held for the desperate need for diapers.

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 4:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The desperate need for diapers.

It's a serious community health issue.

Covered with Love, Incorporated is a local diaper bank.

It supplies families with diapers, wipes, and other personal care items.

The organization survives with community support and donations.

Saturday, Covered with Love organized this Cruisin' for Cruisers car, jeep, and motorcycle show.

You can see the turnout at the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot.

Organizers say this was a great event for the whole family.

Money from car show registration will support the cause, but you can still get involved at any time.

"We're here to make sure that every child has access to clean and dry diapers so they can stay healthy," said Angie Francis the founder and executive director of the organization. 

Edward Jones, Topline Detail, and Moe's restaurant sponsored this event.

