Cars can reach dangerous temperatures in the summer heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- July and August are the hottest months of the year.

On a mild day temperatures inside a closed vehicle could reach dangerous levels within an hour, according to the National Safety Council.

More than 800 children have died from vehicular heatstroke since 1998.

But, how fast can the sun heat up the inside of your car?

Experts with the National Weather Service say a vehicle can reach 100 degrees within 25 minutes.

That's with the outside temperature at 73 degrees.

They also found that leaving the window cracked doesn't slow down the heating process.

The best advice? Do not leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.