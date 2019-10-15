Carpenters take the chance to show off their skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local carpenters took the chance to show off their skills on Tuesday.

Carpenters from across the midwest teamed up of the Open House & Apprenticeship Competition.

People interested in the field had competitions, received a tour of the local facility, and even got to meet up with elected officials.

Organizers say the event gives students an inside look at what carpenters are all about.

Organizers say they want to get people involved in these fields at a young age.