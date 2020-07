SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman faces attempted murder charges in connection to a Carlisle shooting.

It happened just after 8:00 Monday evening at the Carlisle Plaza.

LINK | ONE PERSON INJURED IN EVENING SHOOTING

Police say 59-year-old Faran Brown had been shot. They believe 65-year-old Susan Brown was the shooter.

She is in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.