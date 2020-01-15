Clear

Carlisle Water Treatment Plant to get needed updates with $600,000 state grant

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local community will see some water treatment upgrades.

The town of Carlisle will modernize its water treatment plant with the help of a state grant .

A portion of the water treatment plant is nearly 30-years-old.

It was built back in the 1990's when the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility was brought to town.

The other portion of the building is 40-years-old.

That means it's aging, and in need of some repairs.

Thanks to a $600,000 grant from the state, these improvements are on the way.

The money will go to replace the water filters, upgrade the computer system and add air conditioning in the facility.

Joe Coffman is the superintendent of the water treatment plant.

He said it's all about making sure customers have the best possible drinking water.

"Our filter systems are getting old and the metal is getting thin. It's starting to rust through. We're having some issues with that," said Coffman. "About 650 people in our town. Plus, we provide water to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, so we just need to keep everybody updated and keep them safe."

He said there are no serious water issues in the community right now.

Coffman said it's important to fix things before they break, rather than waiting until it's too late.

"While we're having no critical issues at this moment, we want to prevent that because then we're behind the eight ball, and we want to stay in front of it. Drinking water is one of our fleeing resources, and we've got to keep up on," said Coffman.

Coffman said work is expected to begin in July.

