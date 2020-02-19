Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Carlisle Middle School to stay open for at least another year

After talk of Carlisle Middle School being consolidated into Sullivan Middle School, the public was against it. Now, it looks like they'll stay open for at least another year.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Southwest School Corporation superintendent was looking at putting Carlisle middle school into Sullivan middle school. He said it was so students could get more opportunities.

You'll remember in January we reported on a community meeting at Carlisle middle school. Where the superintendent outlined his ideas and plans. He said he wanted to do something to allow students at Carlisle to get the same class options and opportunities as the students at Sullivan middle school.

It was met with a lot of public backlash.

Wednesday night, superintendent Chris Stitzle still gave an update on the reconfiguration plans. He said that as of right now, nothing will change in the 2021 school year.

"We just determined that we need to slow down and take a real good look at it before we make a final decision on moving forward," he said. "That's what we're going to do. Which I'm sure that made a lot of people happy."

LINK | COULD A RECONFIGURATION BE IN THE FUTURE FOR SOUTHWEST SCHOOL CORPORATION?

It's important to note the consolidation was not because of money issues. Stitzle said it was strictly to open up opportunities for students.

However, he said the idea is not completely off the table. He said teachers and administration are still looking at ways to do this in the future. And, he said if money does become an issue in the future this could happen as well.

Stitzle said answers to questions about consolidation can be found on the school corporation's website.

While that isn't connected to money issues, it was still a topic at tonight's meeting. Every year Indiana schools have 2 days where they count their students and send the numbers to the state.

The first one is in September, the second one in February. This year, Southwest Schools lost 15 students between each count.

Unfortunately, those counts are now considered when it comes to funding.

Since they lost students, that also means they lost about $46,500 worth of funding. Stitzle said this isn't the first time this has happened.

A few years ago they lost about $122,000. So, he said it could be worse.

"You know it's not a devastating blow because it's a small amount but we're gonna feel it a little bit but I think we can overcome it," he said.

Stitzle said this happens almost every year. He said a lot of the reason they lose kids in between the two counts is that they have a handful of migrant families who move around for work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Cloudy and Cold Start
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Newly reopened YMCA pool adds new classes, but still needs lifeguards

Image

New speaker series focuses on technology

Image

Carlisle Middle School to stay open for at least another year

Image

Parke Heritage basketball

Image

Lauren Kirchner

Image

Hopebridge Autism Center to build brand new 10,000 square foot facility

Image

What is the climate change impact on local agriculture?

Image

Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus honored in Indianapolis

Image

Smart911 is coming to Knox County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax