Carlisle Middle School to stay open for at least another year

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Southwest School Corporation superintendent was looking at putting Carlisle middle school into Sullivan middle school. He said it was so students could get more opportunities.

You'll remember in January we reported on a community meeting at Carlisle middle school. Where the superintendent outlined his ideas and plans. He said he wanted to do something to allow students at Carlisle to get the same class options and opportunities as the students at Sullivan middle school.

It was met with a lot of public backlash.

Wednesday night, superintendent Chris Stitzle still gave an update on the reconfiguration plans. He said that as of right now, nothing will change in the 2021 school year.

"We just determined that we need to slow down and take a real good look at it before we make a final decision on moving forward," he said. "That's what we're going to do. Which I'm sure that made a lot of people happy."

It's important to note the consolidation was not because of money issues. Stitzle said it was strictly to open up opportunities for students.

However, he said the idea is not completely off the table. He said teachers and administration are still looking at ways to do this in the future. And, he said if money does become an issue in the future this could happen as well.

Stitzle said answers to questions about consolidation can be found on the school corporation's website.

While that isn't connected to money issues, it was still a topic at tonight's meeting. Every year Indiana schools have 2 days where they count their students and send the numbers to the state.

The first one is in September, the second one in February. This year, Southwest Schools lost 15 students between each count.

Unfortunately, those counts are now considered when it comes to funding.

Since they lost students, that also means they lost about $46,500 worth of funding. Stitzle said this isn't the first time this has happened.

A few years ago they lost about $122,000. So, he said it could be worse.

"You know it's not a devastating blow because it's a small amount but we're gonna feel it a little bit but I think we can overcome it," he said.

Stitzle said this happens almost every year. He said a lot of the reason they lose kids in between the two counts is that they have a handful of migrant families who move around for work.