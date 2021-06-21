Carle Richland Memorial Hospital donates former clinic in Newton

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Carle Richland Memorial Hospital had been using the facility on the east side of Newton since 2011. In that time they had made renovations to the facility.

However recently the hospital opened up a clinic in Olney. This meant the newton clinic was no longer needed. Carle decided to donate the building.

That's where South Eastern Special Education comes in. The organization currently operates out of a building in Sainte Marie. That facility dates back to the late 1830s, with the building having newer addons from the early 1900s.

South Eastern Special Education has been also working to handle a boiler from the 1950s. The organization was already trying to figure out how to upgrade that aging building. Now the problem appears to be solved.

Kim Kessler with South Eastern Special Education explains, "Being the recipient of this building will allow us to put those funds and resources towards student services and helping to continue to with our innovative practices and helping to help our students be successful in life."