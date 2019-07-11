LARWILL, Ind. (AP) — State police say a northern Indiana police dog died after an officer’s cruiser was involved in a fiery collision with a car driven by a carjacking suspect.
Indiana State Police say a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his cruiser after setting up stop sticks along an U.S. 30 intersection Wednesday afternoon when the suspect’s car collided broadside with his cruiser while trying to avoid the sticks.
The impact caused the cruiser to burst into flames. The deputy escaped unharmed, but officers were unable to get the police dog out of the cruiser and the canine died at the scene near the town of Larwill, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne.
The carjacking suspect received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Related Content
- Carjacking suspect hits police cruiser, killing Indiana police dog
- Officers recognize, arrest Indiana woman who barked at police dog
- Martinsville resident finds dog shot and killed on their porch, police looking for suspect
- Victim of carjacking that led to police-involved shooting in Lawrence speaks out
- Burglary suspect dies in police-involved shooting in Indiana
- Police: Indiana woman tried to kill baby with tainted milk
- Police seeking identity of suspect
- Police search for robbery suspect
- 3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; police seek suspect
- Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest