Caring for your plants int he extreme heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Our vegetable gardens and landscaping are taking a beating in this heat.
We stopped by the Apple House in Terre Haute.
Workers there were busy water the plants.
Tom Cummins from the Apple House told us when it this hot, you need to step up your watering.
Vegetable gardens, hanging baskets, and landscaping need a slow soaking of water.
He also said much around you plants and trees will help hold moisture during these hot days as well.
