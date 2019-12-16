Clear
Caring for a loved one with dementia

Sister Marsha Speth shares her experience as a caregiver for Sister Regis McNulty, who has suffered from dementia for seven years.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Sister Marsha Speth and Sister Regis McNulty are both part of the Sisters of Providence community.

Speth has been the healthcare agent for McNulty for seven years.

McNulty was in her 80's when she started showing early signs of dementia. 

“It became apparent to me almost immediately that she was experiencing brain changes,” Speth said.

Over time, McNulty's dementia slowly progressed.

Eventually, Speth knew McNulty needed more help than she could provide. McNulty moved into Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute.

Robin Heng is a registered nurse at that facility.

She says dementia can be just as trying on the caregiver as the elder.

"It's very important for a caregiver to take a timeout for themselves. It can be very stressful if you're caring for somebody because it is a constant challenge," Heng told News 10.

Heng has helped McNulty and Speth navigate this journey.

“I have learned a lot and I think I struggled for a long time feeling alone in this, particularly in those early years, but when she came here, I began to learn a lot more,” Speth said.

Speth often brings a sweet treat or a card when visiting McNulty.

It’s more than just a few gifts that Speth feels are an important part of her care: “That she feels safe, that she feels loved, and that she feels respected. Those are the most important things. And that she has some agency."

The holidays can be challenging, but Heng offers some tips to provide a positive experience for all.

She recommends not overwhelming a person with dementia with too many visitors. One or two visitors at a time is best. Instead of asking a person if he or she remembers, Heng encourages using the phrase “I remember when..." during conversations. Brief activities are encouraged. Ultimately, be prepared to adapt.

“Sometimes we feel like we have to talk, and we’ve got to keep going, and we’ve got to keep moving,” Heng explained. “And we don’t remember it’s okay to just be in the moment, and go with the flow.”

Resources are available right here in Terre Haute.

Sisters of Providence host the Memory Café every third Thursday of the month. The next event is set for December 19 from 2- 4 p.m. at Providence Hall. 

Signature Healthcare also offers “Coffee and Caregivers,” a monthly support group that meets from 11:30-12:30 on the first Wednesday of each month. Reservations are required. Contact 812-238-1555 for more information.

