Career fair gives Rose-Hulman students a chance to talk to potential employers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
250 employers from across the state and the nation were on site for a career fair.
Event organizers say many new employers are taking part in the year's fair.
It's a chance for students to connect with future employers or internship and job opportunities.
This is the first of three career fairs offered to Rose-Hulman students each year.
