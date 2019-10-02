Career fair gives Rose-Hulman students a chance to talk to potential employers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

250 employers from across the state and the nation were on site for a career fair.

Event organizers say many new employers are taking part in the year's fair.

It's a chance for students to connect with future employers or internship and job opportunities.

This is the first of three career fairs offered to Rose-Hulman students each year.