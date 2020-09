TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The general election is just 41 days away, and there are local efforts underway to ensure everyone's voice gets heard.

Cards are now circulating to remind Vigo County voters of the many polling places being offered.

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is one location handing them out. The business feels it is important to keep voters informed.

To see a complete list of polling places in Vigo County, click here.