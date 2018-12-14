Cardboard and duct tape boats: South Vermillion students think outside the box

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thinking outside the box...or should we say inside.

Students at South Vermillion High School were given an assignment.

Make a boat and do it out of cardboard and two rolls of duct tape.

But here's the challenge...it had to be able to float with a two-person team inside.

Not only that, the boat had to sustain that weight as the crew paddled the length of the swimming pool, and then back.

In total, 10 boats participated.