How you can avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) It's odorless, colorless, and often referred to as "the silent killer."

Carbon monoxide is a gas that is created when any fuel is burned.

So, when you turn your furnace on, start your car, or use a gas stove, carbon monoxide is released into the air. Other household appliances that create carbon monoxide are clothes dryers, water heaters, fireplaces, grills, generators, power tools, lawn equipment, and wood stoves.

I spoke with Jon Shackelford, the Battalion Chief at Honey Creek Fire Department in Terre Haute. He said even starting your car in the garage can quickly lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

" If you're going to warm your car up, back it outside. There's no reason to leave your car inside warming up because even if you have your garage door open, you're not getting all of those fumes. All of those exhaust fumes out of the house," said Shackelford.

Shackelford also mentioned there are many ways you can tell if you've been exposed to an increased amount of carbon monoxide.

"Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are nausea, vomiting, some chest pain, a little bit of shortness of breath in the later stages, sleepiness! That's a big one! People say they're really tired," explained Shackelford.

The best way to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to have a CO detector and replace it as often as the manufacturer recommends.

Shackelford said, changing the batteries every few months isn't enough.