Carbon dioxide levels hit another record this year

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Paleoclimatologists looks at previous climates throughout Earth’s history. They study this by looking at the chemical make-up of objects that have been on earth for thousands of years. Those objects can range from ice cores, old trees, and fossilized animals and plants.

These scientists have been able to gauge how much carbon dioxide was present in the air during the time these objects were alive and thriving. The graph below represents the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere during the last 1 million years. There have been multiple cycles with low and high CO2 levels. Right now we are continuing to soar to new heights.

The latest observation was taken at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. As of May 12, 2020, we are currently seeing 418.51 parts per million of CO2. The samples of the atmosphere are taken in Hawaii simply because this site represents the purest air without being influenced by outside sources like cities, roadways, etc...

Scientists have been able to correlate rising average temperatures for the earth to the rising levels of CO2 levels. The graph below shows that correlation.

The solid line represents CO2 levels since the early industrialization period. CO2 levels were around 290 ppm. And now those levels have risen to over 400 ppm.

Global temperatures are represented by the staggered line on the graph. Over the last 140 years, average global temperatures have also risen. We have had about a 2-degree jump in temperatures.

The graph below still shows an increasing amount of CO2 in our atmosphere from just this year alone.